Heavenly Announce First Show In 28 Years

Heavenly, the twee British band that was started in the early ’90s by former members of Talulah Gosh, are reuniting for their first show in 28 years next year. The group’s Amelia Fletcher, Pete Momtchiloff, Cathy Rogers, and Robert Pursey will perform together at Bush Hall in London in May 2023.

The concert is tied to a series of reissues of their four studio full-length albums, which will be released via Skepwax Records over the next couple years. It’s described as “a special one-off gig” and it’s already sold out, but the label noted that there are plans to try and add an additional date.

In 2020, Heavenly’s singles were collected on a compilation album through Damaged Goods. Pre-orders for the reissue of their 1991 debut album Heavenly Vs. Satan are live now.

Big news #2: to celebrate the re-issue of our LPs we are doing a special one-off gig (20 May 2022). https://t.co/R2W0tYW29y — Heavenly (@HeavenlyIndie) September 16, 2022