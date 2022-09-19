Lil Baby Fans Riot After Canceled Breakout Fest Set

A riot broke out at Breakout Fest in Vancouver on Sunday night after headliner Lil Baby canceled his headlining set at the last minute due to exhaustion. Videos circulating from the event show attendees wreaking havoc on the festival grounds, throwing garbage cans and destroying displays. As Global News reports, seven people were arrested and taken to jail by Canadian police for breach of the peace.

A statement from PNE Amphitheatre, where the fest took place, said: “Following an announcement that the headliner at BreakOut Festival would not be performing, fans turned their disappointment into anger, doing significant damage to the PNE Amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park. At this time our first priority is for the safety and wellbeing of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behaviour that ensued.”

“We thank the Vancouver Police Department for their quick and professional response which prevented the situation from becoming much worse,” the statement continued. “To our neighbours – the PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and impact this behaviour may have had on our community. We will be undertaking a full investigation and will be making further statements shortly.”

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver, Canada , The Breakout Festival, and To Everyone who was in attendance!” Lil Baby wrote on his social media when announcing his cancelation, before the riot began. “I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.”