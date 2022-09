Next month, Broken Bells — the team-up between Danger Mouse and the Shins’ James Mercer — are releasing a new album, Into The Blue, their first since 2014’s After The Disco. They’ve shared a couple of tracks from it already — “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” and “Saturdays” — and today they’re back with one last one before the album’s out in full. It’s called “Love On The Run” and you can watch a video for it below.

Into The Blue is out 10/7 via AWAL.