Smashing Pumpkins Debut New Song “Empires” In Chicago

The Smashing Pumpkins just announced a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They’re performing a couple of small shows this week in Chicago and New York City to celebrate the announcement, and tonight at Metro their set included a brand-new one called “Empires.” The track is included on the second of ATUM‘s three acts, which means it’s from the same collection of songs as their latest single “Beguiled.” Listen to audio from the show below.

Smashing Pumpkins will perform at Irving Plaza in NYC on Thursday, then they’ll do “Beguiled” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.