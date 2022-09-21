Smashing Pumpkins Debut New Song “Empires” In Chicago

Paul Elledge

News September 20, 2022 10:01 PM By James Rettig
0

Smashing Pumpkins Debut New Song “Empires” In Chicago

Paul Elledge

News September 20, 2022 10:01 PM By James Rettig
0

The Smashing Pumpkins just announced a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They’re performing a couple of small shows this week in Chicago and New York City to celebrate the announcement, and tonight at Metro their set included a brand-new one called “Empires.” The track is included on the second of ATUM‘s three acts, which means it’s from the same collection of songs as their latest single “Beguiled.” Listen to audio from the show below.

Smashing Pumpkins will perform at Irving Plaza in NYC on Thursday, then they’ll do “Beguiled” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

3 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

2 days ago 0

Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears

4 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest