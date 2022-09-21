Diplo Awarded $1.2 Million In Arbitration Against Woman He Says Was Harassing And Extorting Him

Diplo was awarded $1.2 million in arbitration against a woman who he says was harassing and extorting him. As TMZ reports, Diplo’s legal team has filed a request with the Los Angeles Superior Court to confirm the agreement, which will cover damages, attorney fees, and other costs.

The woman, who was represented by high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom, filed a restraining order against Diplo in 2020, which was later thrown out. In the order, the woman sought to stop Diplo from “distributing revenge porn” that was “designed to humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward.”

Diplo also filed a restraining order against the woman, and last year he denied sexual misconduct claims the woman had levied against him and called her “a stalker [who] scammed her way into my life and tried to extort me for millions and then sued me when she didn’t get what she wanted.”

Talking to TMZ, Diplo’s attorney Bryan Greenberg said: “We are all extremely pleased for Wes (Diplo) and his family. What happened here is simple. The arbitrator looked at all the facts. She evaluated the evidence impartially. And justice prevailed.”