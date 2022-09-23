Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus IV threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game today. The face-painted frontman is currently touring the US with the Nameless Ghouls in support of this year’s IMPERA, but fortunately found time to stop by Guaranteed Rate Field wearing a full White Sox uniform.

The Swedish metal crew have been on a viral tear recently, with Ghost’s 2019 single “Mary On The Cross” exploding on TikTok and thus taking over the Billboard Hot 100 — a first for them. Indeed, this week, the Grammy-winning group got its first-ever entry on the Hot 100 thanks to “Mary On The Cross” drawing nearly 75 million views on TikTok.

Watch Papa Emeritus IV throw out the first pitch below.