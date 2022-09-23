Watch Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV Throw The First Pitch For The White Sox

Photo courtesy of the White Sox

News September 22, 2022 10:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV Throw The First Pitch For The White Sox

Photo courtesy of the White Sox

News September 22, 2022 10:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus IV threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game today. The face-painted frontman is currently touring the US with the Nameless Ghouls in support of this year’s IMPERA, but fortunately found time to stop by Guaranteed Rate Field wearing a full White Sox uniform.

The Swedish metal crew have been on a viral tear recently, with Ghost’s 2019 single “Mary On The Cross” exploding on TikTok and thus taking over the Billboard Hot 100 — a first for them. Indeed, this week, the Grammy-winning group got its first-ever entry on the Hot 100 thanks to “Mary On The Cross” drawing nearly 75 million views on TikTok.

Watch Papa Emeritus IV throw out the first pitch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mýa, & Lil Kim’s “Lady Marmalade”

2 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

4 days ago 0

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Reveals We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Alex G God Save The Animals

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest