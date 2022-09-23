Watch Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV Throw The First Pitch For The White Sox
Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus IV threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game today. The face-painted frontman is currently touring the US with the Nameless Ghouls in support of this year’s IMPERA, but fortunately found time to stop by Guaranteed Rate Field wearing a full White Sox uniform.
The Swedish metal crew have been on a viral tear recently, with Ghost’s 2019 single “Mary On The Cross” exploding on TikTok and thus taking over the Billboard Hot 100 — a first for them. Indeed, this week, the Grammy-winning group got its first-ever entry on the Hot 100 thanks to “Mary On The Cross” drawing nearly 75 million views on TikTok.
Watch Papa Emeritus IV throw out the first pitch below.