Taylor Swift Has A New Song Titled “Vigilante Shit”
Next month, Taylor Swift will release her new album Midnights. In the lead-up, Swift has been doing a TikTok series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me” where she reveals the LP’s song titles one by one. A couple days back, Swift revealed that track 13 would be called “Mastermind.” Tonight, she’s revealing the name of track 8 — it’s called “Vigilante Shit.” It’s not the first time Swift has cursed in song, but the straightforwardness of a song title like “Vigilante Shit” sounds very much in line with Swift’s rumored Straight Answer era!
Watch Swift’s latest SwiftTok below.
Midnights is out 10/21.