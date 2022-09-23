Taylor Swift Has A New Song Titled “Vigilante Shit”

Taylor Swift Has A New Song Titled “Vigilante Shit”

Next month, Taylor Swift will release her new album Midnights. In the lead-up, Swift has been doing a TikTok series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me” where she reveals the LP’s song titles one by one. A couple days back, Swift revealed that track 13 would be called “Mastermind.” Tonight, she’s revealing the name of track 8 — it’s called “Vigilante Shit.” It’s not the first time Swift has cursed in song, but the straightforwardness of a song title like “Vigilante Shit” sounds very much in line with Swift’s rumored Straight Answer era!

Watch Swift’s latest SwiftTok below.

@taylorswift

Midnights Mayhem episode 2, featuring special guest Meredith 😺 #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe

♬ Midnights Mayhem episode 2 – Taylor Swift

Midnights is out 10/21.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

