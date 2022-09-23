The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Colter Wall - "Cypress Hills And The Big Country"

This song is not about the Southern California rap group or the Brooklyn neighborhood where human body parts were found in inside a set of suitcases this week. (Sorry, that’s the first thing that comes up when you Google cypress hills.) It’s about the southwestern Saskatchewan region where the country traditionalist Colter Wall came of age. Wall, who now lives on a Montana ranch when not taking his rugged retro twang on the road, is 27 but sounds at least 30 or 40 years older than that. I’d say he was born a few decades too late to be portrayed by Sam Elliott in a biopic, but maybe casting someone a few decades older would better convey his personal gravitas.



Here, backed by trusty instrumentalist Patrick Lyons’ mandolin, dobro, and guitar, Wall situates his baritone croak somewhere between singing and talking in that Johnny Cash way, spinning a tribute to either the Scottish rock band Big Country or former Vancouver Grizzlies player Bryant Reeves. Just kidding, the song is about the simplicity of home on the range: “Cypress Hills and the big country below/ Where life is still and a man can be alone/ You can duck underneath all your trials and troubles for a time/ Like a pronghorn underneath a bottom wire.” —Chris