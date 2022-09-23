Leggy – “Lipstick On The Mic”

The Cincinnati indie band Leggy’s 2019 full-length Let Me Know Your Moon inspired my colleague James Rettig to declare, “This album fucking rocks!” Today they’re back with their first new song since then, a woozy mid-fi rocker called “Lipstick On The Mic” that might have you swinging your hips and/or bobbing your head. The opening lyrics are mighty compelling: “Hey babe, am I way off? It almost seems like you’ve been down/ I ask a million moms and they all tell me to be strong/ Where do you think love goes when it leaves anyway?/ The hardest part of loving you is the pain.” Even better is the chorus: “Can you do what I do? I left lipstick on the mic for you.” Listen below.

