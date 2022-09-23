Watch Hanoi Rocks’ Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In Over 40 Years

News September 23, 2022 5:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The original members of influential Finnish glam-rockers Hanoi Rocks haven’t performed all together since July 27, 1982, but they got back together tonight at Helsinki Ice Hall for singer Michael Monroe’s 60th birthday bash. Monroe billed this realignment of himself plus Andy McCoy, Sami Yaffa, Nasty Suicide, and Gyp Casino as a one-night-only event: “This is the only appropriate time and place for all five original members of Hanoi Rocks to get on stage to play together after a break of over forty years. This is not a Hanoi Rocks reunion, but a unique part of the anniversary concert. At first I planned to keep it a surprise but after giving it some more thought, I realized that it wouldn’t be fair, especially to the fans, not to make this public in advance and that everybody should have the chance to be there.” Check out footage from the gig below.

