Aphex Twin Releases Sample Matching App

Last we heard from Aphex Twin, Richard D. James released six songs on SoundCloud in 2020. Those followed 2014’s excellent comeback effort SYRO. Today, Warp Records has announced a new, free sound design software called “Samplebrain,” designed by Aphex Twin and fellow UK artist Dave Griffiths.

On its official website, Samplebrain is described as “a custom sample mashing app” that “chops samples up into a ‘brain’ of interconnected small sections called blocks, which are connected into a network by similarity.”

The description continues: “It processes a target sample, chopping it up into blocks in the same way, and tries to match each block with one in its brain to play in realtime.

This allows you to interpret a sound with a different one. As we worked on it (during 2015 and 2016) we gradually added more and more tweakable parameters until it became slightly out of control.”

Try Samplebrain for yourself here.