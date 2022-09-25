Nine Inch Nails performed at the Blossom Music Center right outside of Cleveland on Saturday night, the day after Trent Reznor got together with a whole lot of Nine Inch Nails members past and present for a livestreamed chat at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Those members stuck around town for the show and came out toward the end of NIN’s set. Among them were Chris Vrenna and Donny Lohner, who were inducted into the Rock Hall alongside NIN in 2020, and Charlie Clouser and Richard Patrick, who were not.

Patrick, who was a part of Nine Inch Nails’ live lineup in the earliest days, said a few years ago that he quit the band after Reznor suggested he make some extra cash delivering pizzas. When NIN were inducted into the Rock Hall, Patrick seemed upset over not being included, though he was mentioned in the speech that Reznor gave during the ceremony. He went on to form Filter. Last night, Nine Inch Nails covered Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot.”

Watch video of that and some other songs from the show below.