Watch Corey Hart Cover Bryan Adams At Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction

The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony took place at Massey Hall in Toronto on Saturday night. This year’s inductees include Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster, and Daniel Lavoie. Artists were on hand to pay tribute to each of those musicians.

For Adams’ part of the ceremony, both Corey Hart and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake were on hand to cover him: Hart did a medley of “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” and “Straight From The Heart,” while the Nickelback members did “Summer of ’69,” which was also co-written by Vallance.

Olivia Rodrigo was at the event to give a speech about Alanis Morissette. “Even more than your long list of musical achievements, I look up to your character and kindness most of all,” she said. “I’ll carry the advice that you’ve given me for my whole life.” Alessia Cara covered Morissette’s “Hand In My Pocket,” and Serena Ryder and Jessie Reyez paid tribute as well.

Watch some clips from the show below.