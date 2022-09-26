A few months back, Blur drummer Dave Rowntree released his first-ever solo single, “London Bridge.” Now he’s officially announced his debut album, which is called Radio Songs and will be out in January. He’s also shared a new song called “Devil’s Island.”

“I grew up in the UK in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be,” Rowntree said in a statement. “The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm. The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. However, listening to some people, you’d think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we’ve come in forty years.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Devil’s Island”

02 “Downtown”

03 “London Bridge”

04 “1000 Miles”

05 “HK”

06 “Tape Measure”

07 “Machines Like Me”

08 “Black Sheep”

09 “Volcano”

10 “Who’s Asking”

Radio Songs is out 1/20 via Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order it here.