14 Saturday Night Live Musical Guests That Debuted Unreleased Songs

Elvis Costello - "Radio Radio" (1977)

By the time Elvis Costello embarked on his first US tour in late 1977 to promote his debut album, he and his recently formed backing band the Attractions were already performing most of the songs from the follow-up. His US label, Columbia Records, insisted on Costello performing one of the My Aim Is True singles as his second song on Saturday Night Live, but the angry young new waver had other plans. Costello got halfway through the first verse of “Less Than Zero” before turning to his band and waving his arms for them to stop, announcing, “I’m sorry, ladies and gentlemen, there’s no reason to do this song here.” Then they burst into “Radio Radio,” a new song with a barbed critique of BBC Radio that wouldn’t be released on wax until October 1978, nearly a year later.



In his 2015 memoir Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, Costello recalled where he got the idea for his live TV disruption. As a teenager he’d seen the Jimi Hendrix Experience on The Lulu Show, abruptly stopping a performance of “Hey Joe” to dedicate a cover of “Sunshine Of Your Love” to Cream, who’d just split up. “It was like watching your television go out of control. It occurred to me now that there was absolutely nothing to stop me from pulling the same stunt,” Costello wrote. Swapping out one 3-minute song for another may not seem like the most revolutionary act, but NBC was incensed enough to ban Costello from the network for over a decade. He was eventually invited back to SNL in 1989. And for the show’s 25th anniversary special in 2000, he recreated the spontaneous moment with his scripted interruption of a Beastie Boys performance.