Restraining Order – “Fight Back”

Restraining Order, a Massachusetts band that calls back to the sound of the earliest hardcore punk, are back today with what appears to be a quick-hit one-off single. “Fight Back” charges ahead with all the brutish hooligan energy you could want from a retro hardcore song, carried along by a bashed-out rhythm section and a deceptively melodic undercurrent of guitars. It arrives ahead of a bunch of tour dates this fall, including some within the next week or so alongside Prince Daddy & The Hyena. Hear “Fight Back” below.

