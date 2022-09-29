Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen has announced a soul covers album called Only The Strong Survive, which will be out in November. “I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen explained in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” The album was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau. It’ll be Springsteen first album since 2020’s Letter To You.

“I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others,” Springsteen continued. “I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Today, the Boss is sharing his rendition of Frank Wilson’s 1965 single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).” Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Only The Strong Survive”

02 “Soul Days” (Feat. Sam Moore)

03 “Nightshift”

04 “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)”

05 “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore”

06 “Turn Back The Hands Of Time”

07 “When She Was My Girl”

08 “Hey, Western Union Man”

09 “I Wish It Would Rain”

10 “Don’t Play That Song”

11 “Any Other Way”

12 “I Forgot To Be Your Lover” (Feat. Sam Moore)

13 “7 Rooms Of Gloom”

14 “What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted”

15 “Someday We’ll Be Together”

Only The Strong Survive is out 11/11 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.