A six-CD set comprising 100 tracks is coming on Black Friday. That one includes 50 previously unreleased tracks and “dozens of rare tracks,” collecting “B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two concerts, and other assorted rarities from the era.” This version of the set will also be up on streaming services. This coming April, a vinyl Yoshimi reissue will arrive, including a limited edition on Baby Pink vinyl. The vinyl version will be a 5xLP set with 56 tracks total, including “40 tracks never released on vinyl and over 30 previously unreleased tracks.” All the other tracks from the CD version that do not appear on the vinyl edition will be eventually be available on vinyl in 2023 as separate releases.

After the vinyl drops, the Lips will play two Yoshimi anniversary shows, one in London on April 28 and another in Washington, DC on May 25. Check out the reissue details and the tour dates below, where you can also hear a live version of “Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell” from XFM.

YOSHIMI ANNIVERSARY SHOW DATES:

04/28/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

05/25/23 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

The Yoshimi CD box set is out 11/25/22 on Warner. The vinyl follows on 4/14/23. Pre-order them both here.