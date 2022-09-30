The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Paramore - "This Is Why"

On the lead single and title track from their first album in six years, Paramore translate the anxiety of post-COVID public life into a twitchy, tightly wound anthem. The verses sound like Radiohead’s “Lotus Flower” snapped from black and white to Technicolor: skittering and slinky, Hayley Williams weaving her vocal around the bassline in float-like-a-butterfly mode even as her lyrics sting like a bee. (“If you have an opinion/ Maybe you should shove it.”) The chorus sounds like Franz Ferdinand’s “Take Me Out” on edge, the battering-ram dance-punk groove buoying one of those huge shout-along hooks you hope for from a beloved band’s comeback track: “This is why I don’t leave the house!” On the whole, it feels like Paramore have spiked the poppy, percussive sound they pursued on 2017’s After Laughter with a pinch of the ferocity that animated their early records — an exciting proposition in theory, made even more exciting in practice here. I’m eager to hear what else they’ve come up with and to play “This Is Why” on repeat in the meantime. —Chris