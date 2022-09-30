Animal Collective – “Brown Thrasher”

News September 30, 2022 12:18 AM By James Rettig
0

Animal Collective – “Brown Thrasher”

News September 30, 2022 12:18 AM By James Rettig
0

Over the past few months, For The Bids: The Birdsong Project has been rolling out in five separate volumes, and each one has had a stacked contributor list. The ambitious project was organized by producer and music supervisor Randall Poster, and today the fifth and final volume has arrived. This one features contributions from Shabaka Hutchings and Esperanza Spalding, Alexandre Desplat, Nico Muhly, Julianna Barwick, Bibio, Sarah Davachi, Sam Gendel, and more. It also includes a new Animal Collective track called “Brown Thrasher.” Check that out alongside the rest of For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. V below.

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project is out now. Proceeds go to the National Audubon Society.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Takes A Shot At Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing In An NFL Commercial

3 days ago 0

Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists

3 days ago 0

Coolio Dead At 59

1 day ago 0

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

2 days ago 0

Roger Waters Posts Open Letter To Putin After Poland Cancels His Concerts Over Ukraine Comments

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest