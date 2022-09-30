Over the past few months, For The Bids: The Birdsong Project has been rolling out in five separate volumes, and each one has had a stacked contributor list. The ambitious project was organized by producer and music supervisor Randall Poster, and today the fifth and final volume has arrived. This one features contributions from Shabaka Hutchings and Esperanza Spalding, Alexandre Desplat, Nico Muhly, Julianna Barwick, Bibio, Sarah Davachi, Sam Gendel, and more. It also includes a new Animal Collective track called “Brown Thrasher.” Check that out alongside the rest of For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. V below.

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project is out now. Proceeds go to the National Audubon Society.