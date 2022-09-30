M.I.A. – “Beep”

M.I.A. – "Beep"
New Music September 30, 2022 12:25 AM By Rachel Brodsky
M.I.A. – “Beep”

M.I.A. is still preparing to release her sixth studio album MATA. We still don’t have a release date, though M.I.A. has threatened to leak it herself if it isn’t out in September. M.I.A. has also shared a few album previews, including “The One” and “Popular.” Tonight, we’re getting another single, and M.I.A. tweeted that she’ll share a tracklist and album release date tomorrow. This latest song’s called “Beep,” and it’s a rhythmic treat packed with lyrics about fighting to be heard and staying true to yourself. Listen below.

MATA is coming soon via Island.

