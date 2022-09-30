About 20 years ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs helped supercharge the idea that Brooklyn was the coolest place in the world, and you could argue that they’re part of the reason that, for instance, Jimmy Kimmel Live now descends on Brooklyn to tape a week of shows. So it’s only right that this week, when Kimmel is in Brooklyn and the YYYs’ long-awaited comeback album Cool It Down is finally out, the YYYs were musical guests on Kimmel.

Depending on how you feel about Brooklyn as a cultural signifier, this may or may not be a good thing. But for those of us who just love to watch the Yeah Yeah Yeahs playing music, it’s definitely good. Last night, right around the time that Cool It Down arrived in streaming services, the YYYs played their single “Burning” on Kimmel. They kicked ass.

During the Kimmel performance, Karen O stood on a giant stage prop that was made to look like actual volcanic rock. This made it impossible for her to careen all over the stage, but it looked cool as hell. Karen remains a hugely compelling stage presence, and it was awesome to see her being a larger-than-life rock singer again. Below, watch the Kimmel performance and stream Cool It Down.

<a href="https://yeahyeahyeahs.bandcamp.com/album/cool-it-down">Cool It Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs</a>

Cool It Down is out now on Secretly Canadian.