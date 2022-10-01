On Thursday, Stone Temple Pilots’ seminal debut album Core turned 30. On Thursday night, Scott Weiland’s previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” also dropped — it’ll appear on the Deluxe edition of Weiland’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, out November 4. As a press release notes, the 2011 10-song collection will be expanded with four unreleased recordings for its vinyl debut — it’ll be the first posthumous music to be released from the Weiland vault. (The Stone Temple Pilots singer died in 2015 at 48.)

There’s more news from the STP camp, too: bassist Robert DeLeo plans to release his first solo album on October 21. The album is called Lessons Learned and it features the lead single “Love Is Not Made Of Gold” with Jimmy Gnecco on vocals.

“The past few years of life have revealed many changes,” DeLeo said in a statement. “This collection of songs represents what has transpired. The journey and gift of songwriting has played such an important role for me. It’s been a close companion throughout my life.”

Check both new tracks out below.

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Deluxe Edition TRACKLIST:

Side A

01 “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” *

02 “The Christmas Song”

03 “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

04 “White Christmas”

05 “Silent Night”

06 “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”

07 “What Child Is This?”

Side B

01 “Winter Wonderland”

02 “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

03 “Happy Christmas And Many More”

04 “O Holy Night”

05 “White Christmas” – Lavish Studio Rehearsal *

06 “Winter Wonderland” – Lavish Studio Rehearsal*

07 “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” – Lavish Studio Rehearsal *

* previously unreleased

Lessons Learned TRACKLIST:

01 “Big Sky Woman”

02 “She Brings The Rain”

03 “Love Is Not Made Of Gold”

04 “Anew”

05 “Put Aside Your Sorrows”

06 “Lessons Learned”

07 “What Will Be”

08 “Everything”

09 “What’ll I Do”

10 “Is This Goodbye”

Robert DeLeo’s Lessons Learned is out 10/21, and Weiland’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: Deluxe Edition is out 11/4 via Rhino.