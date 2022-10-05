Kevin Parker thrives in isolation. For years at a time, the Tame Impala mastermind locks himself in a room with his gear and his imagination, endlessly tinkering with drum sounds and synth patches, until he emerges at last with another masterpiece of modern psychedelia. He is the epitome of the studio-rat introvert, a small and softspoken fellow from Perth less likely to articulate his feelings in conversation than to channel them into vibrant flashes of sonic color. Again and again, Parker’s tendency to map out his internal world into a holographic musical landscape has resulted in some of the most visionary and influential rock music of its era.

That music flourishes in large crowds. Parker’s private creations can thrill and inspire in solitude, beamed into your consciousness through headphones or the finest hi-fi speakers. But, perhaps counterintuitively, the stage might be Tame Impala’s native environment. Parker’s one-man recording project has become one of the defining rock bands of the modern festival scene; it is probably no coincidence that this band ascended at a time when that scene was booming, as each successive album more closely catered Tame Impala to ecumenical large-scale spaces. Parker’s music has increasingly sounded like a laser light show, and it translates incredibly well to the kind of venues where laser light shows pop off.

Ten years ago today, Parker released Lonerism, maybe his most pointedly insular record from the title on down. Four days ago, Tame Impala performed the album in full for thousands of adoring fans at Southern California’s Desert Daze festival. Somehow, this made perfect sense. Beyond the way all those crashing beats and careening melodies ingratiate themselves to wide open spaces, over the past decade Lonerism has morphed into something like classic rock. It was always classic rock in a way, albeit from an alternate timeline in which the Beatles stayed together, began draping their lysergic guitar rippers with proggy synths, and eventually replaced Ringo with Steven Drozd of the Flaming Lips. This was the rare retro-futurism that felt more futuristic than retro. But when I say Lonerism has become classic rock, I mean it’s one of those albums that feels like it has always existed, on which even the deep cuts feel like standards.

InnerSpeaker, Tame Impala’s 2010 debut, introduced the band as gifted psych revivalists, channeling fuzzed-out, kaleidoscopic ’60s psych with melody and dynamism. Rather than a fossilized preservation of an ancient discipline, the album presented that old style as vibrantly alive and still fully able to evolve. That’s exactly what happened on Lonerism. “For me, the songs, the song structures, the sounds, everything is different,” Parker told Interview at the time. “Now there are a lot more instruments. More synthesizers. The guitars wait in the wings for a lot of the songs, and then suddenly come in right at the end. Each instrument is treated like a weapon. I would say it’s more orchestral, but that’s completely wanky [laughs] — orchestrated, that’s a better word.”

Orchestrated is exactly the right word for it. The Tame Impala of InnerSpeaker could pass for an extremely talented garage band. The Tame Impala of Lonerism felt less like a band than a psychedelic symphony, each song an array of moving pieces shifting in and out of view. At its most rocking, as on the self-descriptive stomper “Elephant,” it was still poppy enough to work as car commercial music. At its poppiest, as on the cavernous singalong “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards,” it still slapped hard. There were nasty riffs, like the harmonized lead that snakes its way through “Mind Mischief” and keyboard sounds of seemingly every vintage, like the faded organs and space-aged synths that sent “Enders Toi” into the stratosphere. Above all else, there were drums.

From the breathless pounding that sends us racing into Parker’s headspace on opener “Be Above It” to the tumbling cacophony that carries penultimate track “Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control” to the finish line, the drumming is Lonerism’s not-so-secret weapon. This is partly because Dave Fridmann, who helped key Tame Impala influence the Flaming Lips to develop their blown-out Soft Bulletin sound, mixed the album so that every last fill smacks you with visceral force. But the playing itself is revelatory. Song after song, the drum track is like a nonstop solo that coheres into a beat — controlled chaos that somehow never interferes with the song at hand and only steals the spotlight when Parker intends it to.