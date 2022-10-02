Pavement launched a pop-up museum in New York City over the weekend to coincide with their four-night run at Kings Theater. Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum featured some real and some fake memorabilia from the band’s long career — after a global tour, the museum will apparently be permanently installed in their hometown of Stockton, CA.

On Saturday in NYC, a number of bands appeared to pay tribute to Pavement with all-Pavement cover sets. Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy Bully, and Speedy Ortiz all performed, and then they all got together at the end to cover the Wowee Zowee track “Grounded.” Check out some video from the event below.

And here’s Snail Mail falling off the stage: