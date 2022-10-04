Drake Will Perform At The Apollo For SiriusXM

Drake is coming to perform at the famed Apollo Theater in New York. The show will go down on November 11 and is exclusive to SiriusXM. The rapper, who released his latest album Honestly, Nevermind in June, announced the performance on Monday afternoon via his Instagram. Both SiriusXM subscribers and non-subscribers can enter for a chance to see the show live — to win tickets, fans should scan this QR code until October 26 at 11 PM. This will be Drake’s first-ever time playing the Harlem theater.

Entry details are also listed in Drake’s IG bio. Get all of the relevant details here.