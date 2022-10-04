Roger Waters has claimed to be on a Ukrainian “kill list,” telling Rolling Stone: “Don’t forget, I’m on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government. I’m on the fucking list, and they’ve killed people recently.… But when they kill you, they write ‘liquidated’ across your picture. Well, I’m one of those fucking pictures.” The Pink Floyd co-founder, in recent months, has been an overtly political presence in the media and on his This Is Not A Drill tour, which displays a “War Criminals” montage with a photo of Joe Biden. He also recently wrote an open letter to the Ukrainian first lady asking her to encourage her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, to sue for peace with Russia.

Waters has previously gone on the record numerous times as being against the war in Ukraine (among many other global issues), which has been under siege by neighboring Russia since early 2022. In his interview with Rolling Stone, Waters calls the documented Russian war crimes in Ukraine “lies, lies, lies” told by “Western media propaganda.”

“And when I read stuff, which I have done in blogs and things, criticizing me for my … I always go and look and see where it came from,” he says. “And it’s amazing how often when I’ve done the hunt and hunted it down, it is da, da, da.ukraine.org.”

As Rolling Stone lays out, Waters being on a Ukraine government “kill list” is not entirely true. It’s also not not true. There reportedly is a list maintained by a far-right Ukrainian organization that contains thousands of names of people perceived to be enemies. The site has been “roundly internationally condemned” but not taken down by the Ukrainian government. The site also claims not to be a “kill list” but instead “information for law enforcement authorities and special services.”

Ultimately, Rogers blames NATO for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling the ongoing situation an “unnecessary war.” He adds: “And those people should not be dying. And Russia should not have been encouraged to invade the Ukraine after they tried for 20 years to avoid it by suggesting diplomatic measures to Western governments.” Read Rolling Stone‘s full interview with Waters here.