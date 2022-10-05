Cass McCombs is teaming up with NYC underground rock heads Weak Signal to release a new collaborative 7-inch. Titled The Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back, this is the first new music from McCombs since August’s Heartmind. It’s also the first new release from Weak Signal since their album War And War came out earlier this year. For now, the collective have shared their 7-inch’s A-side, “Vacation From Thought.”

Recorded to tape by Philip Weinrobe and mastered by Carl Saff, “Vacation From Thought” is a mid-tempo guitar jaunt that sounds heavily inspired by the sort of detached, downtown cool initially trademarked by the Velvet Underground. “Everyone deserves a vacation of thought/ Everyone deserves an escape,” McCombs huffs into the mic with Sasha Vine on backing vocals. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vacation From Thought”

02 “Give It Back”

TOURDATES:

Weak Signal Opening For Pavement

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Cass McCombs UK & Europe Tour

10/06 – St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Palace

10/07 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur

10/08 – Paris, France @ Cafe de la Danse

10/10 – Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall

10/13 – London, UK @ Alexandria Palace Theatre

10/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Liberty Hall

10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Queen’s Cross

10/18 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

10/19 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheatre

10/20 – Utrecht, Suriname @ Cloud 9

10/22 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

10/24 – Hamberg, Germany @ NOCHTSPEICHER

10/25 – Kobenhavn S, Denmark @ DR Studie 2

10/26 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

10/28 – Oslo Norway @ Oslo Parkteatret

The Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back 7-inch is out 11/11 via Wharf Cat.