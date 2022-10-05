Cass McCombs & Weak Signal – “Vacation From Thought”

New Music October 5, 2022 11:32 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Cass McCombs is teaming up with NYC underground rock heads Weak Signal to release a new collaborative 7-inch. Titled The Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back, this is the first new music from McCombs since August’s Heartmind. It’s also the first new release from Weak Signal since their album War And War came out earlier this year. For now, the collective have shared their 7-inch’s A-side, “Vacation From Thought.”

Recorded to tape by Philip Weinrobe and mastered by Carl Saff, “Vacation From Thought” is a mid-tempo guitar jaunt that sounds heavily inspired by the sort of detached, downtown cool initially trademarked by the Velvet Underground. “Everyone deserves a vacation of thought/ Everyone deserves an escape,” McCombs huffs into the mic with Sasha Vine on backing vocals. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Vacation From Thought”
02 “Give It Back”

TOURDATES:
Weak Signal Opening For Pavement
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Cass McCombs UK & Europe Tour
10/06 – St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Palace
10/07 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur
10/08 – Paris, France @ Cafe de la Danse
10/10 – Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre
10/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall
10/13 – London, UK @ Alexandria Palace Theatre
10/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Liberty Hall
10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Queen’s Cross
10/18 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde
10/19 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheatre
10/20 – Utrecht, Suriname @ Cloud 9
10/22 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club
10/24 – Hamberg, Germany @ NOCHTSPEICHER
10/25 – Kobenhavn S, Denmark @ DR Studie 2
10/26 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
10/28 – Oslo Norway @ Oslo Parkteatret

The Vacation From Thought b/w Give It Back 7-inch is out 11/11 via Wharf Cat.

