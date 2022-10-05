Stream Boston Hardcore Band Firewalker’s Fearsome Demo 2022

New Music October 5, 2022 12:03 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Boston Hardcore Band Firewalker’s Fearsome Demo 2022

New Music October 5, 2022 12:03 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Anytime a hardcore band goes a few years without touring or releasing anything, I generally assume that the band quietly broke up. Anytime one of those bands suddenly rumbles back to life, it’s a great little surprise. That’s what’s just happened with Firewalker, a Boston band that plays a feverish, elemental version of hardcore punk. Before yesterday, Firewalker hadn’t released anything since the short, brutal 2019 EP The Roll Call. Today, though, they’re back with two new songs and a cover.

The two new songs on Firewalker’s Demo 2022 are “Hell Bent” and “Cold Day,” and they’re both short, simple rippers that get a ton of momentum from Sophie Hendry’s demonic growl. The cover is “Boxed In,” the hard-chug classic from the great NYHC goons Subzero. That song is a little outside Firewalker’s wheelhouse, but blaze right into it and find a midtempo groove-stomp that I haven’t heard from them before. Stream the new demo below.

Demo 2022 is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Someone Was Grating Cheese Onto People’s Heads At Viagra Boys’ Desert Daze Set

2 days ago 0

Prince Estate Blocks “Nothing Compares 2 U” From Appearing In Sinéad O’Connor Documentary

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair”

2 days ago 0

Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev

2 days ago 0

Steve Lacy Scores First #1 Hit With “Bad Habit”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest