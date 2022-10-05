Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “The Fonz”

Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “The Fonz”

Alex Hoder

New Music October 5, 2022 1:06 PM By James Rettig
0

A couple weeks back, New York City fixture Wiki announced Cold Cuts, a new collaborative mixtape with the New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. It comes out on October 21, and we’ve only heard “My Life” from it so far. But today, the pair is back with another track, “The Fonz,” a hard-hitting insular one that reflects on a specific brand of old-school school. It comes with a music video directed by Christopher Currence. Check it out below.

Cold Cuts is out 10/21 via Wikiset Enterprise.

James Rettig Staff

