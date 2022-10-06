Watch A Trailer For The Meet Me In The Bathroom Documentary

If you’ll recall, Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom, which chronicles the ’00s downtown NYC rock revival, was recently turned into a documentary directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. It premiered at Sundance earlier this year and featured appearances by the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars.

Now, the documentary is headed to theaters, opening in New York and Los Angeles on November 4 and nationwide on November 8. Then, come November 25, the film will be available to watch on Showtime. The official poster and trailer are out today. Check out the trailer below, and get ticket info here.

