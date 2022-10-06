LA Band To Watch alums Militarie Gun have announced their signing to Loma Vista Recordings and a forthcoming deluxe edition of the band’s All Roads Lead To The Gun EPs. Due October 21, the deluxe edition will feature the previously released tracks from the two EPs, plus four new songs. One of those songs is the single “Let Me Be Normal,” which is out today. There’s also a video, directed by frontman Ian Shelton and animated by guitarist William Acuña.

“Let Me Be Normal” is a brash and melodic howler with a shout-along structure and distortion-heavy guitar-work. Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ain’t No Flowers”

02 “Don’t Pick Up The Phone”

03 “Fell On My Head”

04 “Stuck In A Spin”

05 “Big Disappointment”

06 “Disposable Plastic Trash”

07 “Background Kids”

08 “All Roads Lead To The Gun”

09 “Let Me Be Normal”

10 “Can’t Get None” Feat. MSPAINT

11 “I Can’t Stand Busy People” Feat. Woolworm

12 “Pull It Out” Feat. Woolworm

TOURDATES:

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall*

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater*

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater*

10/14 – Kelowna, BC @ Jackknife Brewing^

10/15 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar*

10/16 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room*

10/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre*

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe#

10/20 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

10/21 – Toledo, OH @ The Ottawa Tavern*

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary~+

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch~+

10/25 – Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus~+

10/26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs~**

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus~**

10/28 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall~**

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club~**

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar Upstairs~**

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor~^^

11/02 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern~^^

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ 529~^^

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR~^^

11/05 – Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar~^^

11/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole~^^

11/09 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb~^^

11/10 – Denver, CO @ HQ~^^

11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive~++

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8++

11/13 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project++

*= w/ Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena

^= w/ Woolworm, Restraining Order, Breech Boys

#= w/ Restraining Order, New Primals

~= w/ MSPAINT

+= w/ Pony

**= w/ Dazy

^^= w/ Public Opinion

++= w/ Public Opinion + Entry

The All Roads Lead To The Gun deluxe edition is out 10/21 via Loma Vista.