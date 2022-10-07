Baltimore hardcore is in an absolutely ridiculous place right now. Obviously, Turnstile are on top of the world, but it goes way beyond that. End It have emerged as one of the best bands on the underground. Praise just came back with a great new record. Early next year, scene overlords Trapped Under Ice will return to headline their hometown’s Disturbin’ The Peace fest, and it’s already sold out. And then there’s Jivebomb, a new band that’s already doing a lot of damage. After dropping their demo last year, Jivebomb have just come out with their debut EP, and it’s a beast.

Jivebomb play short, elemental hardcore punk songs that could’ve been written at any point in the last 40 years. Singer Kat has a tremendous unhinged bark, and the band transitions from all-out sprints to chugging breakdowns with total authority. The longest song on the new EP Primitive Desires is a minute and 43 seconds long. This shit is all so deeply satisfying, and you can hear it for yourself below.

<a href="https://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr64-primitive-desires">FSR64 – Primitive Desires by Jivebomb</a>

The Primitive Desires EP is out now on Flatspot Records.