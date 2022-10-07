The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Fever Ray - "What They Call Us"

“What They Call Us” opens with an apology: “First I’d like to say that I’m sorry/ I’ve done all the tricks that I can.” Maybe it’s a plea for forgiveness, in that Fever Ray’s first new track in five years largely picks off where their excellent 2017 album Plunge left off. Or even more so it sounds like it could have emerged from the Knife’s sprawling, messy final masterpiece Shaking The Habitual, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the track finds siblings Karin Dreijer and Olof Dreijer reuniting behind the boards once again. Dreijer isn’t one to retread past sounds, but they’re also not one to do anything without purpose.



The plodding, haunting dirge that is “What They Call Us” is accompanied by a music video in which Dreijer drudges through the monotony of office life. One might be tempted to make the connection between the song’s existence and the start of another Fever Ray album cycle, and Dreijer certainly invites that: “It’s a common misperception/ This is not a band,” they sing in one of the verses. “Ready for a dissection/ Now Mommy’s gotta work, see the land.” Whatever the case may be, it’s a thrill to have Fever Ray back in our lives again, intriguing and mystifying us in equal measure. —James