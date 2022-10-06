Dave Harrington & Tim Mislock – “La Contenta”

New Music October 6, 2022 3:16 PM By James Rettig
0

Dave Harrington & Tim Mislock – “La Contenta”

New Music October 6, 2022 3:16 PM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Dave Harrington — relatively fresh off the release of a new Darkside album — linked up with ambient musician and longtime friend Tim Mislock to record an album together over three days at a studio in Joshua Tree. Hollywood Visit is the result of those sessions, which is described in some press materials as “the product of two old friends with one shared goal: have fun and attempt to capture the moment.” The album comes out on October 21, and today the pair has shared its warm, burbling opening track “La Contenta.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “La Contenta”
02 “Ask The Dust”
03 “The Corner Doctor”
04 “Mr. Bailey, I Presume (Part 1)”
05 “Hollywood Visit”
06 “Former Reflections”
07 “Mr Bailey, I Presume (Part 2)”
08 “Man Never Said”
09 “Instead Demons”
10 “Accordion Writer”
11 “Love Cult Ascension”

Hollywood Visit is out 10/21 via Avventura Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Someone Was Grating Cheese Onto People’s Heads At Viagra Boys’ Desert Daze Set

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair”

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Hailee Steinfeld

1 day ago 0

Prince Estate Blocks “Nothing Compares 2 U” From Appearing In Sinéad O’Connor Documentary

5 days ago 0

Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest