Last year, Dave Harrington — relatively fresh off the release of a new Darkside album — linked up with ambient musician and longtime friend Tim Mislock to record an album together over three days at a studio in Joshua Tree. Hollywood Visit is the result of those sessions, which is described in some press materials as “the product of two old friends with one shared goal: have fun and attempt to capture the moment.” The album comes out on October 21, and today the pair has shared its warm, burbling opening track “La Contenta.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://avventura.bandcamp.com/album/hollywood-visit">Hollywood Visit by Dave Harrington & Tim Mislock</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “La Contenta”

02 “Ask The Dust”

03 “The Corner Doctor”

04 “Mr. Bailey, I Presume (Part 1)”

05 “Hollywood Visit”

06 “Former Reflections”

07 “Mr Bailey, I Presume (Part 2)”

08 “Man Never Said”

09 “Instead Demons”

10 “Accordion Writer”

11 “Love Cult Ascension”

Hollywood Visit is out 10/21 via Avventura Records. Pre-order it here.