Last month, we wrote about Scottish DJ duo LF System and their UK chart-topping disco bop “Afraid To Feel.” Sampling Silk’s 1979 track “I Can’t Stop (Turning You On),” “Afraid To Feel” beat out Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on the Official UK Singles Chart, and it’s since become the longest-running dance #1 of the decade with eight weeks total. It was also certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry. Now, LF System are back with another banger. “Hungry (For Love)” finds Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan again leaning into what made “Afraid To Feel” so successful, as they speed up and slow down a deep-cut disco tune: “Hungry” by Sandy’s Gang, which originally came out in 1976.

Listen to “Hungry (For Love)” below.