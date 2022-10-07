LF System – “Hungry (For Love)”

New Music October 7, 2022 12:07 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

LF System – “Hungry (For Love)”

New Music October 7, 2022 12:07 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last month, we wrote about Scottish DJ duo LF System and their UK chart-topping disco bop “Afraid To Feel.” Sampling Silk’s 1979 track “I Can’t Stop (Turning You On),” “Afraid To Feel” beat out Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on the Official UK Singles Chart, and it’s since become the longest-running dance #1 of the decade with eight weeks total. It was also certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry. Now, LF System are back with another banger. “Hungry (For Love)” finds Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan again leaning into what made “Afraid To Feel” so successful, as they speed up and slow down a deep-cut disco tune: “Hungry” by Sandy’s Gang, which originally came out in 1976.

Listen to “Hungry (For Love)” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Hailee Steinfeld

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Alvvays Blue Rev

1 day ago 0

Someone Was Grating Cheese Onto People’s Heads At Viagra Boys’ Desert Daze Set

4 days ago 0

Prince Estate Blocks “Nothing Compares 2 U” From Appearing In Sinéad O’Connor Documentary

6 days ago 0

Black Lives Matter Grassroots Responds To Kanye West’s White Lives Matter Shirt

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest