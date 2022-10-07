Yesterday, Alabama rapper Pink Siifu wrote on social media that he’d been assaulted by a security guard at the Brooklyn music venue Elsewhere. “will never perform At @elsewherespace another day in my life,” he tweeted. “scars n scratches from tha supervisor of elsewhere security, mind u eye ( me tha fkn artist ) played 2 sets last night and this like my 6th time playing at tha venue.” Siifu also shared images of scratches and on his neck and torso. He went on to elaborate in a post on Instagram, describing how the “Supervisor Of Security… told me to throw away my Spliff [and] starts tryna choke and reach at my neck and collar.” Today, Elsewhere has shared a statement claiming the venue has terminated the employee behind the alleged assault.

Posting to the venue’s social media, Elsewhere writes that their “training is focused on empathy, de-escalation and sensitivity, never aggression, which is when things can get out of hand” and that the security guard in question has been let go. Elsewhere also issued an apology to Pink Siifu and Eyedress, whose family Siifu mentioned in yesterday’s statement. “We’re trying to work towards reconciliation with Siifu and the artists’ teams to reach a place of understanding and peace,” the statement continues. “Our #1 priority is to be a safe space where everyone can freely be themselves, and we remain committed to upholding that for our artists, fans, and staff.”

See Pink Siifu, Eyedress, and Elsewhere’s full statements below.

scars n scratches from tha supervisor of elsewhere security, mind u eye ( me tha fkn artist ) played 2 sets last night and this like my 6th time playing at tha venue pic.twitter.com/eG0BVQEvXW — siifu (@PinkSiifu) October 5, 2022

bro fuck them if only i knew this shit was happening i woulda stopped everything n fucked him up u a real 1 g thanks for standing up for my family we had such a good convo right before the show too… 🖤 — eyedress (@eyedress) October 5, 2022