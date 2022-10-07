Later this month, Sigur Rós’ officially-untitled third album, known to most of us as ( ), will celebrate its 20th anniversary. That album, an absurdly pretty 71-minute collection of untitled tracks, was a lot of people’s introduction to Sigur Rós, and it remains the favorite of many fans. On the day of the album’s anniversary, Sigur Rós will release a remastered reissue of ( ), and it’ll include a few unreleased demos. Today, they’ve shared one of them.

Sigur Rós are now letting the world hear their Jacobs Studios demo version of “Untitled #7,” one of the two very long songs that appear at the end of ( ). At 11 minutes, this demo version is a little bit shorter than the one that appeared on the album, and it’s also relatively raw and lo-fi when you compare it to the orchestral splendor of the album track, but it’s still got that cinematic, swooning ache. It’s fascinating to hear what amounts to a rough draft of one of Sigur Rós’ most sweeping and overwhelming songs. Listen below.

The remastered edition of ( ) is out 10/28.