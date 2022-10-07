Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.

While you’re here, it’s worth noting that someone posted Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ full set from a much smaller venue, Metro in Chicago, which you can check out below.

