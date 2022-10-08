Chicago math-rockers Their / They’re / There — the project of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, the Progress, Stay Ahead Of The Weather) — are back with a vengeance on their ripping new song “Living Will Or Living Well.” The new track will appear on T/T/T’s first-ever long-player, which comes after a lengthy hiatus. T/T/T released two EPs, Their / They’re / There and Analog Weekend in 2013 before dipping out. This year, they shared a split EP with Pacemaker called Them Dogs. Moving into their new era, T/T/T have a new drummer, with Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss) taking over from Mike Kinsella.

Titled Their / They’re / Three, the band’s first full-length is due October 21 via Evan’s Storm Chasers Ltd label in partnership with Polyvinyl. Listen to “Living Will Or Living Well” below.

TRACKLIST:

A1 “A Symphony Of Sparrows”

A2 “All In All We All”

A3 “A Patient (Cured) Is A Customer (Lost)”

A4 “Their / They’re / Three”

A5 “Living Will Or Living Well”

B1 “Enemies Of Every Feather”

B2 “The Ultimate Ideas”

B3 “We’re Moving Pictures”

B4 “A Kingdom Of (Y)our Own”

B5 “The Meaning & The Meadow”

Their / They’re / Three is out 10/21 via Evan’s Storm Chasers Ltd/Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.