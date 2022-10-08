Kanye West Blocked On Twitter And Instagram After-Semitic Posts

Instagram has restricted Kanye West’s account after the rapper made a post that advocacy groups are calling anti-Semitic. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that Instagram had deleted content from West’s page and placed new restrictions, citing a violation of rules and guidelines, though Meta didn’t specify beyond that. The decision comes after Ye shared a since-deleted post on Friday that included a text exchange between himself and Diddy. With a caption reading “Jesus is Jew,” the text exchange appears to show West going back and forth with Diddy, with West claiming Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.

West then posted on Twitter, where he criticized Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “How you gone kick me off instagram,” West wrote. Elon Musk, who this week confirmed plans to purchase Twitter, responded with: “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

This comes just days after West appeared on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show, where he spouted anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, accusing Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering Israeli treaties for financial gain. West also spoke to Carlson about wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his YZY runway show during Paris fashion week, saying that it was “the obvious thing.”

On Friday, the advocacy group American Jewish Committee posted on Instagram condemning West for “rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones” and “anti-Jewish posts.”

Also this past week, West has lashed out at Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber on Instagram, calling the latter “nose job Hailey Baldloose.” Bieber had come to the defense of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked after she called him out regarding the “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. “The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence,” Karefa-Johnson said, adding, “there is no excuse, there is no art here.”

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!” Bieber wrote to Karena-Johnson on her Instagram Story. “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor.”

As West publicly mocked Karena-Johnson last week, insulting her appearance on his Instagram, Gigi Hadid had some harsh words for the rapper, commenting: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Last Tuesday, West claimed Karefa-Johnson and he had met in person. “GAB IS MY SISTER,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday night (Oct. 4). “IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE [sic] AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE.”

“IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION,” he added, claiming Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had gotten director Baz Luhrmann to film the discussion. “WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN.”

Karefa-Johnson did not comment on the meeting, but she did thank her supporters for “the outpouring of love I’ve received. She added, “One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth,” she wrote. “My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them.”

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/WORLDSTAR/status/1578408430074740736

UPDATE: Kanye West’s Twitter has been locked as well, Buzzfeed News repots, after an anti-semitic post that violated the site’s rules.

Some things that are simultaneously true: Kanye reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder; even if this is illness speaking, it will be more influential on behalf of fascist antisemitism than anything most of us will ever say; it is in the air, in the water. pic.twitter.com/fP0x54TZzR — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) October 9, 2022