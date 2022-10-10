Why can’t Lil Baby make a single? Baby has made hits before. He made “We Paid.” He made “The Bigger Picture.” He made “Drip Too Hard.” But none of Baby’s 2022 tracks have really clicked. Maybe that’ll change soon. Lil Baby has been teasing his new album It’s Only Me, the follow-up to 2020’s phenomenally successful My Turn, for a while now. Today, Lil Baby revealed the It’s Only Me album cover, and he announced that the album will be out on Friday. He also dropped a new single called “Heyy,” and I’m not sure this one will turn out to be the song that he needed.

“Heyy,” like too many of Lil Baby’s recent tracks, is mushy and lifeless. The beat comes from producers King LeeBoy, Harto Beats, and Hoops, and it sounds like a completely standard Lil Baby beat. Over that track, Baby goes into autopilot. He gets off a couple of decent lines, and they “heyy” part of the hook is pretty fun, but this one’s not working for me. Maybe it’ll prove to be a grower. Probably not. You can see the video below.

It’s Only Me is out 10/14 on Quality Control/Motown.