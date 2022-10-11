Back in July, the A’s — Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig — released their debut album, Fruit. Soon, the duo will play a bunch of dates with Marcus Mumford, including a night at NYC’s Beacon Theatre and the second annual Psychic Hotline Block Party. In the lead-up to those dates, the A’s have shared a new song: a spare, gentle reimagining of New Riders Of The Purple Sage’s 1973 ballad “Lonesome L.A. Cowboy.” Listen to that below.

Fruit is out now via Psychic Hotline.