It’s been a little over two years since the endlessly intriguing South London artist Westerman released his debut album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, which came on the heels of a string of singles that led us to name him an Artist To Watch back in 2018. Today, he’s back with a new single, “Idol; RE-run,” the soft launch of Westerman’s next chapter.

The track is gorgeous crisp and engaging, and Westerman co-produced it with Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia. Krivchenia, Mikel Patrick Avery, and Booker Stardrum all played drums on the track, and it also features Ben Reed on bass, Luke Temple on synth, Mat Davidson on piano, and Robin Eubanks on the trombone.

“The lyrics to the song were written around the same time as the storming of the Capitol,” Westerman said in a statement. “The compulsion towards the pedestal is strong. The need to scapegoat and revere without logic. Our populists actively celebrate their being people who don’t know anything other or better than anyone else, yet these spectres with their failings conduct our anger and resentment as if they were gods. They are nothing more than the shadow of something else, the face fronting a need to be loved or revered present in everyone. And there will always be another face to front.”

Westerman has also announced a North American tour that kicks off next May. Listen to the new track and check out those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/12 Faenza, IT @ Clandestino Faenza

10/13 Milan, IT @ Germi-Luuogo di Contaminazione

10/15 Budapest, HU @ Isolation Budapest

10/24 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

10/25 Manchester, UK @ Yes

10/26 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

10/28 London, UK @ Union Chapel

05/06 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/09 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/10 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

05/14 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

05/16 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

05/17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/19 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

05/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/21 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/24 Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s

05/26 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/27 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

05/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/30 Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

05/31 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/02 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

“Idol; RE-run” is out now via Partisan.