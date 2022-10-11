Biohazard Reuniting Classic Lineup For European Festivals

After more than a decade without their original vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld, classic Brooklyn hardcore act Biohazard are reportedly set to get the original lineup back together for a handful of European dates in 2023. Teaming back up with Seinfeld, who left in 2011, Billy Graziadei (guitar/vocals), Bobby Hambel (guitar), and Danny Schuler (drums) will kick off their reunion at Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent in the UK on August 13, then make their way to Dynamo Metalfest, happening August 19 and 20 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Graziadei spoke about reuniting the original lineup back in March, telling Metal Injection:

You know, we talk often. I was with Evan at a memorial for my friend Scott, who I just mentioned and it was great to see him. Danny and Bobby and I talk quite often, and during the pandemic there were a few people that wanted to play bass for us. And then during the pandemic we were all discussing and had a heart to heart. And basically the outcome was like: life’s too short. If we don’t take away anything from this pandemic, it’s like if we’re going to do something, let’s put the band back together again. I’m the only member of the band that’s still active in music. I know the guys do things here and there, but it’s what I do with what I love. It’s me, so I’m going to keep going.

With Biohazard, it’s always been a vibe thing with us. It’s not like we sit down and say “Hey, in 2023 let’s make an album. Let’s go on tour and release the album mid-tour. In a business sense that’d be great. If I had the business sense that I have now I would have been way more successful. But like I said, that was never my goal. It’s still not my goal. My goal is music and art first. I probably won’t be recognized for anything awesome until I’m dead and gone, but it’s OK. I have other means to pay the bills and I have a great wife who supports me.

Biohazard is kind of like a vibe thing. It’s like when the planets align and shit lines up we do it. There’s been different crazy twists and turns of our history, and I would imagine there will be in the future, but that’s life. The pandemic was the fucking craziest curveball anyone ever thought would come, you know?