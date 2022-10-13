Bleached have returned with a new single, “FLIP IT,” their first track since 2020’s “Stupid Boys.” It’s a peppy, driving, and immensely catchy offering from the long-running Los Angeles sister duo of Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, whose most recent album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? came out in 2019.

“I was thinking of the way I speak to myself and I never realized how hard I could be on myself,” Jessica Clavin said in a press release. “I’m becoming way more aware of my inner voice… When I’m going through a day and I’m just feeling extra challenged, I now think about flipping it.”

Listen below.

“Flip It” is out now.