The New York rapper MIKE certainly keeps busy. He’s put out at least an album a year since 2015, his most recent being last year’s excellent Disco!. Today, he’s back with news of a new one called Beware Of The Monkey, which will be released at the end of the year on December 21. Today, he’s sharing the album’s hypnotic, looping lead single “nuthin i can do is wrng.” Listen to it below.

Beware Of The Monkey is out 12/21 via 10k.