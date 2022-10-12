Rozi Plain – “Prove Your Good”

New Music October 12, 2022 4:01 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Rozi Plain – “Prove Your Good”

New Music October 12, 2022 4:01 PM By Chris DeVille
0

About a month ago, Rozi Plain announced new album PRIZE by sharing “Agreeing For Two,” a collaboration with her This Is The Kit bandmate Kate Stables and avant-jazz character Alabaster Deplume. Today she’s following that dreamy, elegant shuffle with “Prove Your Good,” another song that strikes a lovely balance of melody, texture, and lighter-than-air rhythm. It’s some prime deconstructed indie-pop, and Plain has this to say about it:

“Prove Your Good” is thinking about the often silent fight within us. Trying to be good, trying to not be bad. Feeling judged and judging ourselves. The small re-writing we can do of bits of our own history. The painful shift of changing favourites. Rearranging the leader board. Knowing things must be simpler but going after the tricky stuff anyway.

Hear “Prove Your Good” and “Agreeing For Two” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Agreeing For Two”
02 “Complicated”
03 “Help”
04 “Prove Your Good”
05 “Conversation”
06 “Painted The Room Black”
07 “Sore”
08 “Spot Thirteen”
09 “Standing Up”
10 “Blink”

PRIZE is out 1/13 on Memphis Industries.

Yoshino Shigihara

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

1 day ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

2 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

1 day ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

1 day ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest