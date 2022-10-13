Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jenny O. is currently readying a new album for release early next year. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s New Truth, and she’s already released the R&B-inspired single “Prism.” Now, Jenny is sharing another new album track called “The Natural World,” which was filmed all around pastoral California landmarks like the coastal redwoods. It’s also directed by Sam Gezari.

“I believe in love and curiosity, I am fascinated with the natural world,” Jenny says of the video. “This is a declaration of wonder and reverence for the living Earth. As we phase out fossil fuels, the way through the climate crisis is by regeneration of this planet’s incredible natural systems. This song is for alignment with life on Earth (including one another.) The future requires us to consider everything and everyone; love and curiosity are key.

“I wanted to film The Natural World video in the redwoods of California because it’s the most alive place I know. Old growth forests are the best carbon-capture technology in existence. I wanted a futuristic vision of a flourishing Earth – what if we try, what if we get it right? We imagine, and we are presented, in film and literature, with every version of dystopia- dusty, bleak, and sinister.. I think it’s important to envision the future we want so we can fight for it. What future are we calling forth? What could it look like?”

Watch and listen to “The Natural World” below.