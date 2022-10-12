The Strokes Recording Another New Album With Rick Rubin

Pascal Le Segretain/Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News October 12, 2022 7:14 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The Strokes are reportedly recording another album with superproducer Rick Rubin, who also worked on 2020’s The New Abnormal. Guesting on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rubin talked about recording “a new album” with the Strokes in Costa Rica, where “we rented this house on the top of a mountain and set up the band outside.”

“So they’re playing and it’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean on the top of a mountain,” Rubin continues. “It was incredible. And we did that every day playing out… They didn’t want to leave. It was the best experience.” Thanks to Andy B for the tip!

Back in January, a Costa Rican taxi driver found Julian Casablancas’ passport in the middle of the road. Not recognizing the singer, the driver posted a picture of the passport on Facebook, ostensibly hoping to track down the owner. Eventually, of course, a band rep got the passport back to Casablancas.

Watch Rubin talk about working with the Strokes in Costa Rica below.

